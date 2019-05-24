ABRAMS, Stanley Age 87, passed away in Lansing, Michigan, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, May 19th, 2019. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 6th, 1931 to Edward and Tille Abrams. Stanley was a Naval Reservist for 16 years, attaining the rank of Boiler Chief before being honorably discharged in 1966. Stanley was an accomplished quality engineer of over forty years serving both in the defense and automotive industries. Stanley was also a longtime member of the Elks and a 32nd degree Freemason. Earlier in life, he loved to breed and show Weimaraners, eventually serving as president of the Western Washington Weimaraner Club. His retirement years included mastering wood turning and making custom wood furniture and decorations for family and friends stamped with his "Made by Zadie" logo.



Stan was preceded by his parents, Edward and Tille Abrams, his brother, Saul, and his daughter, Stephanie. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara; sons, Ken (Michele), Gary (Nancy); daughters, Karen (Troy), Dee, and Peggy (Ray); bonus daughter, Raven; grandchildren, Riley, Katilynn, Cameron, and Scott; brother, Fred (Carol) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. The family plans to have a Private Service, and asks that memorials be made in Stan's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or the . Published in The Boston Globe from May 26 to May 28, 2019