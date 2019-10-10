|
|
BURD, Stanley Age 83, of Watertown, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marcia Lee (Weinfield). Loving father of Douglas A. Burd and his wife Carol, Phyllis S. Bendell and her husband Daniel, Mitchell S. Burd and his wife Candice, Leonard E. Burd, and Jeffrey R. Burd and his wife Kim. Adored grandfather of Rachel, Max, Melissa, Jessica, Zachary, Emma, Lilli, Zoe and Sarah. Fond brother of Alan Burd, Joel Burd, Gail Smith and the late Burton Burd, Elaine Silverman, Martin Burd and Paula Brandt. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Sunday, October 13 at 11AM. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. On Monday, family and friends are welcome to Douglas's home at 6:30pm with a Minyan service at 7:30pm and on Tuesday and Wednesday at Phyllis's home 2-4pm, 6:30-8:30pm with a Minyan service at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to a
. Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019