Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Douglas's home
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Douglas's home
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at Phyllis's home
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
at Phyllis's home
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Phyllis's home
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at Phyllis's home
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
at Phyllis's home
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
at Phyllis's home
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY BURD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY BURD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STANLEY BURD Obituary
BURD, Stanley Age 83, of Watertown, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marcia Lee (Weinfield). Loving father of Douglas A. Burd and his wife Carol, Phyllis S. Bendell and her husband Daniel, Mitchell S. Burd and his wife Candice, Leonard E. Burd, and Jeffrey R. Burd and his wife Kim. Adored grandfather of Rachel, Max, Melissa, Jessica, Zachary, Emma, Lilli, Zoe and Sarah. Fond brother of Alan Burd, Joel Burd, Gail Smith and the late Burton Burd, Elaine Silverman, Martin Burd and Paula Brandt. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Sunday, October 13 at 11AM. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. On Monday, family and friends are welcome to Douglas's home at 6:30pm with a Minyan service at 7:30pm and on Tuesday and Wednesday at Phyllis's home 2-4pm, 6:30-8:30pm with a Minyan service at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to a

. Levine Chapels, Brookline

617-277-8300

www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STANLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now