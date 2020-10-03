OLSEN, Stanley C. Of Tierra Verde, FL, Lecanto FL and Gilford, NH passed away at his home on Lake Winnipesaukee surrounded by his family on September 30, 2020 at age of 92. Stan was an eclectic entrepreneur and visionary, a pioneer in the computer business and later, a transformative real estate developer in Florida. Born on August 15, 1928, in Bridgeport CT, Stan grew up in nearby Stratford. From an early age, he displayed a talent for technology and the persistence needed to take on and solve the trickiest of problems. While a student at the University of CT, Stan met fellow student Betty MacVicar on a bus headed to a NH camp, part of a college program to help underprivileged children. They became inseparable and soon married. Later, after Stan served in the army, Stan and Betty moved to Massachusetts where Stan worked at MIT helping to build some of the world's first digital computers. He attended Northeastern University where he completed a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. In 1957, Stan joined his brother Ken Olsen and Harlan Anderson to form a new company that would build components for computers - Digital Equipment Corporation. He helped grow DEC into the world's second-largest computer company. In the late 1970s, Stan brought Digital to up to NH. In the process he discovered his love of developing real estate. Stan and Betty moved to Citrus County FL in the early 80s where he created Black Diamond Ranch, a 45-hole Tom Fazio-designed world-class golf course, once rated one of the top 100 golf courses in the world. Stan also served on the boards of many companies and several colleges. He received honorary doctorate degrees from Saint Anselm College and Northeastern University. At the spry young age of 82, he was finally ready to retire and enjoy, in his own words, "the good life." Stan will be deeply missed by his wife Betty of over 67 years and his entire family. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 9, at 11 AM at Bedford Presbyterian Church in Bedford, NH. Attendance will be limited to immediate family. It will be live-streamed on the "Bedford Presbyterian Church NH" YouTube page for anyone who wishes to attend virtually. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Food Bank of Citrus County, Florida or the New Hampshire Food Bank. More information about additional events honoring Stan in the coming days and a guestbook can be found at https://www.wilkinsonbeane.com/obituaries.html
