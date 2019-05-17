Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for STANLEY COLTEN
STANLEY COLTEN

STANLEY COLTEN Obituary
COLTEN, Stanley Age 80, longtime resident of Haverhill, passed on May 16. U.S. Army Veteran and former owner of North Shore Patrol, a large security company he owned for many years. After retirement, he hosted a local political show on the City of Haverhill that ran for over 20 years, and was a Board of Director to HC Media. Stan loved his country, the City of Haverhill, his family and will be deeply missed. Survived by his son Marc Colten and wife Cynthia of CA; siblings Leonard Colten of Hull, Bebe Cooper of Randolph, Morton Berenson of Jamaica Plain and Bernice Etcoff of TX; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services with U.S. Army Honors will be held on Sunday, May 19, in Independent Pride of Boston Cemetery, 19 Washington Street, Woburn, at 12:00 PM. Contributions in Stan's memory to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 at www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/nevins-farm-adoption-center Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral

Home, HAVERHILL. For online guestbook, please visit:

www.driscollcares.com

Haverhill

(978) 374-0000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019
