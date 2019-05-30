Boston Globe Obituaries
Roberts-Mitchell Funeral Service
90 Curve Street
Millis, MA 02054
(508) 376-2000
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
STANLEY "REED" CUSHMAN

STANLEY "REED" CUSHMAN Obituary
CUSHMAN, Stanley "Reed" Of Millis, passed away unexpectedly at Boston Medical Center on May 20, 2019. He was 68 years old. Reed was the beloved husband of Carol (McCurley) Cushman and the son of the late Charles M. Jr. and Betty Ann (Pollard) Cushman. He leaves behind his children Michael and his wife Victoria of Norfolk and Jennifer (Cushman) Matchett and her husband Gregory of Mendon. He loved his grandchildren Kayley Cushman, Beau Matchett, Jack Matchett, and Morgan Morgante and her husband Steve, and his great-grandson Mac Morgante. He is also survived by his brothers Charles M. "Rusty" Cushman III and his wife Cheryl and Timothy H. "Tim" Cushman and his wife Nancy and many cousins, nephews and nieces. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., MILLIS, MA 02054, on Sunday June 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
