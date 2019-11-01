|
|
MUNCHERIAN, Stanley D. In Loving Memory December 27, 1948 - May 16, 2019. A graduate of Arlington High School '67 and Suffolk University '71, Stanley spent his youth enjoying life, family and friends. He proudly joined the Army and served with NATO in Germany. We thank him for his service and for living the rest of his life holding the memory of that time. After serving his country, Stan had a successful business career, a stellar work ethic and a quirky sense of humor. He loved to pretend the bakery pie he brought for Christmas dinner was a hand-made triumph. We laughed heartily together every single year. His heart was so big, he dedicated his time to comfort those less fortunate. He will be remembered for the years he devoted to the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind and his radio program, The Children's hour for the Audio Journal; a show for the visually impaired. He read to and helped hospice patients as well as disabled children and adults at Minute Man Arc. His deep and comforting voice recorded readings from scripture, children's books and literature and will be missed immensely by many. He was a loyal and dedicated son, brother, father, uncle, great-uncle and friend. We, his family, will miss him forever. May we always smile when we think of him. Donations gratefully accepted in Stanley's name to The Audio Journal, 799 West Boylston Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
View the online memorial for Stanley D. MUNCHERIAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019