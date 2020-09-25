1/1
STANLEY E. CHARM
CHARM, Stanley E. Longtime Supporter of Magen David Adom, Israel's Emergency Medical Service The Board of Directors and staff of American Friends of Magen David Adom mourn the passing of Dr. Stanley Charm, a longtime supporter of Israel's national emergency medical service. Dr. Charm's generous sponsorships of ambulances and his support of the construction of Israel's new blood-services center will save lives for years to come. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Shirley, who was also his partner in his philanthropic legacy; his daughters, Susan Schwartz (Kurt), Elizabeth Long (Richard), and Anne Abel (Andy); their 10 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. May his memory be a blessing and his family comforted by the knowledge of the thousands of lives that have been impacted by his legacy.

