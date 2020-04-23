Boston Globe Obituaries
|
STANLEY F. KLEIN


1928 - 2020
STANLEY F. KLEIN Obituary
KLEIN, Stanley F. Passed away peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on April 10th, 2020. A private burial was held on April 15th, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY and he resided in Somerville with is loving wife Frances Klein of 45 years. He leaves behind a nephew, nieces, cousins and many friends. Stan initiated the Boston Prostate Cancer Support Group and Prostate Cancer Walk, which began in 2001. He will live on in the hearts of the many people he helped. Dir Winston Churchill once said, "We make a living from what we get. We make a life from what we give." That exemplified Stan. To send a message of condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
