Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
12:30 PM
Woodbrook Cemetery
100 Salem St
Woburn, MA
STANLEY FLIGHT

STANLEY FLIGHT Obituary
FLIGHT, Stanley Of Woburn, passed away on Aug. 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Husband of 53 years of Phyllis A. (Young) Flight. Father of Kevin Flight and his wife Becky of Woburn, Judy Meuse and her husband Jerry of Sagamore Beach, and Robert Flight and his wife Lynn of Woburn. Grandfather of Haley (Flight) Johnston and her husband Matthew of England, and Jared Flight of Woburn. A Graveside Service will be held at the Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., Woburn on Saturday, August 15 at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North Congregational Church, 896 Main St., Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary and online condolences at www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020
