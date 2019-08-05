|
MacKINNON, Stanley G. "Stan" Of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester and Nova Scotia, Canada, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on August 2, 2019, at the age of 74. Born in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, to the late Dave and Kay MacKinnon, Stan was raised in Canada before coming to the United States in 1956. He proudly served in the United States Army in 1966, before becoming a citizen of the United States. He then married his wife and best friend of 51 years, Kathryn. Together they established Kathi's Ceramics in Dorchester and Greenware Factory in Quincy, where they ran a wonderful business together for many years. His working career came to a close with his retirement from the Milton Academy facilities department. Family was everything to Stan and he loved to spend as much time with them as possible, especially his two granddaughters, who meant the world to him. Stan enjoyed a good trip to the casino and loved to make people laugh. He was a very hardworking and caring man, who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of Kathryn (Stevens) MacKinnon. Loving father of Dean G. MacKinnon and his wife Tricia of Milford, NH and Renae "Sue" MacKinnon and her partner Robert Guerriero of Braintree. Beloved "Papa" of Jenna K. MacKinnon and Kayla A. MacKinnon, both of Milford, NH. Devoted brother of John MacKinnon and his wife Kathy, Gus MacKinnon and his wife Joanna, Marie Verderber and her husband Carl and Adrian "Joe" MacKinnon and his wife Alyce. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as several of cousins in Canada. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Visiting Hours on Wednesday, August 7th from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM in the Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Stan's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit, www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019