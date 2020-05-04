|
ESKINS, Stanley Georges Passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 90. Forever a wanderer between cultures, he made his home at various times in his life in France, Germany, and in the United States. Born in Paris in 1930, Stanley spent his first ten years in the French countryside before seeking haven from the war in the United States. Here, he acquired an education culminating in a PhD in comparative literature from Columbia University. He went on to teach at Yale, Berkeley, UMass and Bennington College, and served as a Fulbright lecturer in Mexico and Guatemala. In his later years, Stanley focused on writing. His principal works include "Simenon: A Critical Biography," "Such Politics, Eminent Persons of the French Revolution," and "Therefore the Stranger," a biographical novel based on his father Sam's life. Stanley had a deep affinity for literature and classical music, and an abiding interest in history. A cosmopolitan and a humanist, he greatly appreciated wit, tolerance, and clear thinking and spoke up for peace and social justice when he felt they were challenged. And he loved to cook! The French culture he had imbibed at an early age remained a lodestar throughout his life. He enjoyed French food and wine and liked nothing better than throwing a dinner party for friends and family, wherever he happened to be. Stanley's memory will be fondly cherished by his loving wife Barbara, his sons Nathanael and Julian, his brother Otho Evans Eskin, his grandchildren Milo and Katja, and by friends far and wide. We would like to thank the compassionate home aids and medical professionals who helped Barbara take good care of Stanley in the last months of his life. A Celebration of Stanley's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to . Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home 617-277-7652 www.bellodeafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020