STANLEY GOLDSTONE D.M.D.

STANLEY GOLDSTONE D.M.D. Obituary
GOLDSTONE, Stanley D.M.D. Of Hingham, formerly of Sharon, succumbed to the ravages of Parkinson's disease on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 91 years of age. Loving husband of Dolores "Dolly" Goldstone. Loving father of Jaymie Adachi (Jiro), stepfather of Susan Kaplan (Ivor), Richard Mullen (Kim) and the late Nancy Mullen. Cherished grandfather of Shannon, Matthew (Laura), Ian, Justin, Morgan, Reynie, Nigh and great-grandson Arlo. Service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton on Tuesday, February 11th at Noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill 824 Washington Street, Canton, MA 781-828-6990
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020
