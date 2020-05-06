|
|
DeSTEFANO, Stanley J. Former resident of Newton, MA. Retired Fire Captain, Newton Fire Department, passed away May 3, 2020, at the age of 93, born on February 11, 1927. He was born to the late Harry and Carmela DeStefano in Newton, Massachusetts. Graduated from Newton (North) High School, and later being appointed to the Newton Fire Department, after serving in the US Navy. Beloved husband of the late Rose M. DeStefano of Newton. Devoted father of Edmund DeStefano and his wife Paula of Clinton and of the late Michael J. DeStefano, formerly of Newton. Loving grandfather of Edmund DeStefano, II and wife Courtney of Bridgewater, and Joshua DeStefano of Chelmsford and wife Lisa, and the great-grandfather of Lucilla DeStefano Bridgewater. Dear brother of Guy DeStefano, Edmund DeStefano, Raymond DeStefano, Nicolas DeStefano and Jack DeStefano, Delina Tambascio, Ceila Geralamo, Evelynn Volante, Linda Dangelo and Connie Greeley. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. One of Stanley's greatest pleasures in life was having his grandchildren around so he could take them to the park, walk, and ride bikes with them, watch them play sports and most of all taking them out for ice-cream. Stanley loved being a firefighter/captain serving The City of Newton for 38 years. He always enjoyed going to work, helping people, and making them feel comfortable and safe while serving their needs. Stanley always took this approach in his everyday life and that is what made him an outstanding firefighter/captain. He was a Veteran of WWII, US Navy. Due to the Coronavirus risks and restrictions, Stanley's family will hold a private Burial. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
View the online memorial for Stanley J. DeSTEFANO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020