URBAN, Stanley J. Age 70, of Medway, passed away peacefully after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. The son of Stanley and Regina Urban, he was born in New York and spent many of his formative years in Central Falls, RI. He leaves behind a loving wife, Mary Lynne (Maxfield) Urban of Medway, and a son, Eric Urban of Natick. He also leaves behind his sisters Rosalie M. Urban of Central Falls, Regina M. Gasbarro and her husband William of Cumberland, Carol J. Cruz and her husband Bill also of Cumberland, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and relatives. Stan worked as an electrical engineer, helping the government ensure the safety and security of our country. In his free time, he was a prodigious do-it-yourselfer and was always working on projects ranging from designing and building additions to his home, experimenting with the latest-and-greatest technology, and exploring the impact of climate change on the environment. Stan actively enjoyed traveling, kayaking, photography, music, motorcycles, philosophy, and good food. Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Friday, July 5th from 5-8 pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home Saturday, July 6th at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Stan may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 508 653 4342 Natick



View the online memorial for Stanley J. URBAN Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019