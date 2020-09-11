ROSENBERG, Stanley Jay M.D. Stanley Jay Rosenberg, M.D. of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2020. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Maxine Lavine Rosenberg; his children Phylis Crosby, Harold Rosenberg, and Daniel Rosenberg; his six much-adored grandchildren; his brothers Lewis and Kenneth Rosenberg; all of their spouses; and an uncountable number of friends whose lives he touched and supported. The funeral service will be private, but all are invited to share remembrances at https://tinyurl.com/rememberingSJR
Donations in Stanley's memory may be made to the All Newton Music School at https://www.allnewton.org/donate
or to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's GI General Fund at www.bidmc.org/giving
Arrangements will be handled by brezniakfuneraldirectors.com