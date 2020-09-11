1/
STANLEY JAY ROSENBERG M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STANLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSENBERG, Stanley Jay M.D. Stanley Jay Rosenberg, M.D. of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2020. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Maxine Lavine Rosenberg; his children Phylis Crosby, Harold Rosenberg, and Daniel Rosenberg; his six much-adored grandchildren; his brothers Lewis and Kenneth Rosenberg; all of their spouses; and an uncountable number of friends whose lives he touched and supported. The funeral service will be private, but all are invited to share remembrances at https://tinyurl.com/rememberingSJR Donations in Stanley's memory may be made to the All Newton Music School at https://www.allnewton.org/donate or to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's GI General Fund at www.bidmc.org/giving Arrangements will be handled by brezniakfuneraldirectors.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brezniak Funeral Directors
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved