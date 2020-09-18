COHEN, Stanley L. Cohen, Stanley L., at the age of 85, of Plantation, FL (formerly of Newton, MA), passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was the adored husband of Joan (Langbort) Cohen for 61 years. He was the son of the late Sophie (Golden) and William Cohen. Loving father to Adena Cohen-Bearak and her husband Arnie of Needham, and William Cohen of Los Angeles, CA. Beloved grandfather to Jonah, Jordan, Ariel and Cayla. A graduate of Harvard and Hebrew College, Stanley also had three Master's degrees. He was an educator and leader in the field of Jewish Education. He was Director of Education in various religious schools in the Boston and Ft. Lauderdale areas for over 40 years. His gentle manner, humor, and caring personality positively impacted his many students and teachers over the years. Graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to B'nai Aviv of Weston, FL, www.bnaiaviv.org
