WARKEL, Stanley L. Warkel, Stanley L., of East Bridgewater, MA, passed away at home with his loving wife and family by his side on November 29, 2020, from complications due to dementia. Beloved husband of Dianne (Abati) Warkel. Dear son of the late Robert and Ann (Kovelesky) Warkel. Devoted father of Deborah Black and her husband, Greg, of Hudson, NH, Richard Warkel and his wife, Ren, of Calistoga, CA, and Matthew Warkel of Calistoga, CA. Cherished step-father of Kerry Curnow and her husband, Walter, of East Bridgewater, MA, Michael Kennedy of East Bridgewater, MA, and David Kennedy and his wife, Shayna, of Bridgewater, MA. Proud Zadie of Meghan and Kory, Patrick and Noi, Caroline, Christopher, Jonathon, Dylan and Devon. Loving brother of Steven Warkel and his partner, Caroline, of Wolf Creek, OR, and the late Evelyn Warkel. Stanley leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends, both personal and professional. Stan was the proprietor of Warkel Auto Parts in Brockton, MA, a founding member of the Brockton Towing Association and owner of S.W.A.P. in East Bridgewater, MA. A graduate of Brockton High School, Stan proudly served in the United States Navy on the destroyer Charles J. Badger. He was an avid horseman his entire life, training and racing on the track, riding trails throughout the Northeast and proudly standing rail-side to cheer on his daughter and granddaughters during their show careers. Stan and Dianne traveled extensively throughout the U.S. in their motor-home and summered in East Falmouth, MA and Newport, RI. Stan was happiest when he was 'down the barn,' being silly with his grandchildren or making others laugh. He found humor in almost everything and encouraged others to do the same. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Graveside Services will be private. A Celebration of Stan's Life will be held at a later date. In Stan's memory, the family is requesting that donations be made to benefit one of his dearest health aides (See Go Fund Me page at https://gf.me/u/zar76w
), or alternatively, that donations be directed to the VA's Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA, 02071.