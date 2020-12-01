1/1
STANLEY L. WARKEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STANLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WARKEL, Stanley L. Warkel, Stanley L., of East Bridgewater, MA, passed away at home with his loving wife and family by his side on November 29, 2020, from complications due to dementia. Beloved husband of Dianne (Abati) Warkel. Dear son of the late Robert and Ann (Kovelesky) Warkel. Devoted father of Deborah Black and her husband, Greg, of Hudson, NH, Richard Warkel and his wife, Ren, of Calistoga, CA, and Matthew Warkel of Calistoga, CA. Cherished step-father of Kerry Curnow and her husband, Walter, of East Bridgewater, MA, Michael Kennedy of East Bridgewater, MA, and David Kennedy and his wife, Shayna, of Bridgewater, MA. Proud Zadie of Meghan and Kory, Patrick and Noi, Caroline, Christopher, Jonathon, Dylan and Devon. Loving brother of Steven Warkel and his partner, Caroline, of Wolf Creek, OR, and the late Evelyn Warkel. Stanley leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends, both personal and professional. Stan was the proprietor of Warkel Auto Parts in Brockton, MA, a founding member of the Brockton Towing Association and owner of S.W.A.P. in East Bridgewater, MA. A graduate of Brockton High School, Stan proudly served in the United States Navy on the destroyer Charles J. Badger. He was an avid horseman his entire life, training and racing on the track, riding trails throughout the Northeast and proudly standing rail-side to cheer on his daughter and granddaughters during their show careers. Stan and Dianne traveled extensively throughout the U.S. in their motor-home and summered in East Falmouth, MA and Newport, RI. Stan was happiest when he was 'down the barn,' being silly with his grandchildren or making others laugh. He found humor in almost everything and encouraged others to do the same. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Graveside Services will be private. A Celebration of Stan's Life will be held at a later date. In Stan's memory, the family is requesting that donations be made to benefit one of his dearest health aides (See Go Fund Me page at https://gf.me/u/zar76w), or alternatively, that donations be directed to the VA's Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA, 02071.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved