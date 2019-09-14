Boston Globe Obituaries
STANLEY KOTY
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L. Doherty Funeral Home
855 Broadway
Somerville, MA
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
George L. Doherty Funeral Home
855 Broadway
Somerville, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
STANLEY M. "STAN" KOTY Jr.


1954 - 2019
STANLEY M. "STAN" KOTY Jr. Obituary
KOTY, Stanley M. Jr. "Stan" Age 64, of Somerville, suddenly on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 43 years to Gay (Russell) Koty. Devoted father Stanley "Chip" M. Koty, III of Peabody, Russell Koty and his wife Michelle of Billerica, Alison Fernandes and her husband Mark of Canton and Caroline Koty of Somerville. Cherished grandfather of Gianna Miranda, James Fernandes and one on the way. Dear brother of Diane Glenn and her husband Brad of North Reading and uncle of Kassondra and Jason Glenn. Cherished son of the late Barbara (Magrath) and Stanley M. Koty, Sr. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Tuesday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Monday 3PM-8PM. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stan's memory can be made to the Somerville High School Scholarship Foundation at www.shsscholarship.org Stan was the current Commissioner of the Somerville Department of Public Works. For more information and complete obituary, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
