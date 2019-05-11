|
|
KULBOK, Stanley M. Of Medway, formerly of Walpole, May 9, 2019, age 57. Beloved husband of Stephanie L. (Fraser) Kulbok. Loving father of Jeremy Bergamo and his wife, Deanna, of Florida, Angela Colbert and her husband, Jesse, of Norton, Dylan Kulbok of Milford, and Natalie Colageo of Medway. Cherished grandfather of Anthony Bergamo, Brady Bergamo, and Cameron Bergamo. Devoted son of Mary M. (Myers) Kulbok of Walpole and the late Peter Paul Kulbok. Brother of John Tucker and his wife, Eileen, of Naples, Florida. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Stan's Life Celebration, wearing your favorite Boston sports team t-shirt or jersey, on Tuesday, May 14 from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Funeral Services and interment will be private at the request of Stan's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019