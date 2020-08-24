|
|
JEDREY, Stanley N. "Butch" Of Saugus, age 73, August 17th. Beloved husband of Ruth Royal Jedrey. Loving father of Kristen Casey of FL, Chad Cummings of Malden. Stepfather of Jarod Presterone of Andover. Cherished grandfather of Leo, Jr., Elizabeth, Colleen, Charli and great-grandfather of Kinsley. Dear brother of MaryAnn Donovan, Alan Jedrey & his wife Kay & the late Donald Jedrey. Son of the late Clifford & Blanche (Thibault) Jedrey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles & friends. 1964 Malden High Grad, U.S. Army Vietnam Vet. from 1965-1967, retired USPS employee. Due to the current restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020