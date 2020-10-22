1/
STANLEY NORMAN DEHAAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STANLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeHAAN, Stanley Norman Stanley Norman DeHaan of Northbridge, MA. Age 75, peacefully passed away on October 22, 2020. Stanley was a beloved and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend who is survived by his wife, Linda Merrill DeHaan of Northbridge, father of Marc Justin DeHaan of Northbridge and Jeffrey Michael DeHaan and his wife Emily Flinter DeHaan of Cheshire, CT. Proud grandfather of Evan and Andrew DeHaan and beloved brother of Larry DeHaan and his wife Arlene Dorenfeld DeHaan of Framingham. And also a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Stanley was the son of the late Jacob K. DeHaan and Jeanette E. (Goldberg) DeHaan. He was a dedicated Mason for 54 years and served as Master and Secretary of several  lodges in Massachusetts. Due to Covid, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support the Linda Bi, MD Research and Education Fund. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Stanley DeHaan" in the memo line and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved