DeHAAN, Stanley Norman Stanley Norman DeHaan of Northbridge, MA. Age 75, peacefully passed away on October 22, 2020. Stanley was a beloved and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend who is survived by his wife, Linda Merrill DeHaan of Northbridge, father of Marc Justin DeHaan of Northbridge and Jeffrey Michael DeHaan and his wife Emily Flinter DeHaan of Cheshire, CT. Proud grandfather of Evan and Andrew DeHaan and beloved brother of Larry DeHaan and his wife Arlene Dorenfeld DeHaan of Framingham. And also a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Stanley was the son of the late Jacob K. DeHaan and Jeanette E. (Goldberg) DeHaan. He was a dedicated Mason for 54 years and served as Master and Secretary of several lodges in Massachusetts. Due to Covid, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support the Linda Bi, MD Research and Education Fund. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Stanley DeHaan" in the memo line and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116.





