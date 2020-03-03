Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY SHERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY P. SHERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STANLEY P. SHERMAN Obituary
SHERMAN, Stanley P. Of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Newton on Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Myra (Cohen) Sherman. Devoted father of Peter & Barbara Sherman and James & Susan Sherman. Cherished grandfather of Alexandra Ross & her husband Alexander and Gillian Sherman, and great-grandfather of Oliver Ross. Dear brother of the late Freda Lourie. Partner and companion of Gloria Brody. Services will be in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Thursday, March 5 at 2:00pm. Following burial, memorial observance will be at James and Susan's home until 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STANLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -