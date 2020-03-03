|
SHERMAN, Stanley P. Of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Newton on Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Myra (Cohen) Sherman. Devoted father of Peter & Barbara Sherman and James & Susan Sherman. Cherished grandfather of Alexandra Ross & her husband Alexander and Gillian Sherman, and great-grandfather of Oliver Ross. Dear brother of the late Freda Lourie. Partner and companion of Gloria Brody. Services will be in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Thursday, March 5 at 2:00pm. Following burial, memorial observance will be at James and Susan's home until 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020