Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Crawford St. Memorial Park
776 Baker St.,
West Roxbury, MA
STANLEY ROBBINS

STANLEY ROBBINS Obituary
ROBBINS, Stanley Of Newton, MA, on September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Elsa (Cohen) Robbins. Devoted father of Jonathan Robbins, and Kenneth Robbins. Dear grandfather of Laura Eichenhorn, Melanie Robbins, Noah Robbins, Justin Robbins, Connor Robbins, Colton Robbins and Michelle Herman. Proud great-grandfather of Ezra and Netaniel. Loving brother of the late Alvin Robbins. Graveside Service at Crawford St. Memorial Park, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1 pm. Following interment Shiva will be at the Wingate Residences, Needham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley's memory may be made to The , MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Please visit wwwbrezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019
