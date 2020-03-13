|
FREEDMAN, Stanley S. Attorney Stan Freedman of Ashland, formerly of Stoughton, MA. Entered into rest on March 12, 2020 at the age of 76, with his devoted wife, Barbara (Zwerdling) Freedman and all of his children and grandchildren by his side. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Arthur and Leona (Kleinman) Freedman. Beloved father of Peter Freedman and his wife Margaret, Jon Freedman and his wife Lora and Matthew Freedman and his wife Andrea. Cherished grandfather of Alex, Alyssa, Sarah, Briana, Maya, Molly, Colby and Shane Freedman. Loving brother of Harriette Levine and her husband Philip, and Gene Freedman and his wife Carolann. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, March 15th at 11:30am, followed by Burial at Mohliver Cemetery, Baker Street, West Roxbury. Memorial observance will be at the home of Peter and Margaret Freedman on Sunday following Burial and from 7-9pm, and on Monday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118 or ALS Association, MA Chapter, 685 Canton Street, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020