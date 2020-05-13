Boston Globe Obituaries
SIMON, Stanley Stanley Simon of Peabody, entered into rest on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 84 from Covid-19 complications. Beloved husband of Sandra (Shaw) Simon, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Devoted father of Scott Simon and his wife Joanne; Gary Simon and his wife Amy, and Terri Barron and her husband Paul. Cherished grandfather of Daniel, Katie and Jack. Treasured great-grandfather of Tyson, Teddy, James and Owen. Loving brother of Arthur Simons and his wife Barbara, and Joel Simons and his wife Barbara. Dear son of the late Abraham and Betty (Potcherkoff) Simons. Stanley was an Air Force veteran who served in Korea. After returning home, he worked for Green Freedman Bakery for many years and then transported special needs children for the Town of Danvers. His second home was the Congregation Sons of Israel synagogue in Peabody, where he will be greatly missed by many close friends. He served as Vice President of the synagogue and also started the 1st Men's Club. Besides spending time with his family and friends, he was passionate about listening to cantorial music and watching the Red Sox. Funeral services are private due to regulations imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Stanley's memory to Congregation Sons of Israel, P.O. Box 702, Peabody, MA 01960. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
