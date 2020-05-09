|
GOLDBERG, Stanley V. Age 93, of Canton, formerly of Braintree, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Beloved and devoted husband of Lillian (Weiderhorn) Goldberg of 71 years. Cherished father of Sandra Jagher & her husband Jack, and Joyce Chase & her husband Howard. Loving grandfather of Jenny Chase & her husband Nir Ben-Ari, Ally Chase & her partner Joanna Hamilton, Jonathan Jagher & his wife Jennifer, and Justin Jagher & his wife Stacy. Dear great-grandfather of Ryan, Zachary, Gavi, Rafi, Juliet, and Avery. Stanley was born in Boston to Sadie & Isaac Goldberg. He was the loving brother of David Goldberg (California) and the late Bernard Goldberg. A generous and kind person with a terrific sense of humor, Stanley devoted his life to his wife and family. Stanley loved spending time with his beloved Lillian at his vacation home in Delray Beach. He was an avid reader, a loyal Boston sports fan, and always enjoyed a good martini with family and friends. Stanley was a self-driven man, and in 1975, became owner and president of HMC Electronics (formerly Hub Material Company) where he worked until retiring in 2014 at the age of 87. He loved going to work, dressing impeccably, and looking forward to the start of a "wonderful" new day. The term "mensch" is often overused but was certainly applicable to Stanley. He inspired us all with his perseverance, strength, and positive attitude. During his youth he courageously battled polio and survived cancer in his later years. He always met life's challenges with optimism and resiliency. He could often be heard saying "I feel great and life is terrific". Stanley will be remembered most for his love and devotion to his family. He will be dearly missed. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. Contributions to honor Stanley's life may be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020