|
|
HASKELL, Stanley Washburn Of Watertown, Massachusetts, previously of Arlington and Cambridge, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 1, 2019 at his home in Watertown. He was 94 years old. Stanley was born in Cambridge, son of the late Eli Perry and Mary Washburn Haskell, and brother to 2 predeceased sisters, Janet Park Williams and Cecily Haskell. He married his longtime companion Marcia Berg Haskell in 2006. They had been together for 54 years at the time of his death. He is also survived by his nieces, Priscilla Swain and Laurel Ackles Mara and their children, Evelyn Swain Gurr, Elizabeth Swain, Nate Swain, Andrew Ackles, Alexander Ackles, Christopher Ackles and Zachery Ackles as well as their spouses and children. Stanley graduated from Chauncey Hall High School 1942 and MIT class of 1949. Stanley worked for the Harvard University Optics Lab during WWII from 1942-1945. He was employed by Polaroid Corporation from 1950 until his retirement as a Senior Principal Engineer in 1989. While at Polaroid he thrived on working with extraordinary people such as Dr. Edwin Land and Dr. James G. Baker. When asked what he enjoyed most about his career he responded "Doing interesting and creative work and working with other people who were doing the same." A brief service will be held on Friday, August 9, at 11 o'clock at the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, immediately followed by burial at the family plot at the Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CareGroup Parmenter Home Care & Hospice, Inc., 1 Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02478. swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
View the online memorial for Stanley Washburn HASKELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019