KRIEGER, Stefan J. Economist Age 52, of Oakton, Virginia, died on July 8 of stomach cancer, following a brief illness. Born in Germany on September 7, 1966 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Stefan was the son of Louise Antoinette Asselin Krieger (originally of Lynn, MA) and Wolfgang Josef Krieger, Emeritus Professor of Mathematics at the University of Heidelberg. A German-American dual citizen, Stefan spent his adult life in the United States, graduating from Harvard College in 1989 and receiving his Ph.D. in Economics in 1998 from the University of Chicago. Stefan spent his professional career as a theoretical macroeconomist, first as an assistant professor at Yale University, and then as a hedge fund portfolio manager. He ended his career at Freddie Mac in McLean, VA where, among other work, he developed an industry-leading house price index that was at the core of Freddie Mac's mortgage risk modeling in the aftermath of the 2008 housing crisis. Economics was Stefan's first love, but his extensive book collection testifies to his other consuming interests: the sciences (particularly physics), mathematics, politics, history and law. He loved intellectual conversation as much as learning, and combining both with a mountain hike was his idea of paradise. He wanted to spend his later years with his family, visiting the world's natural wonders before they were lost to climate change. Stefan is survived by his wife, Eliza Morss, and three daughters, Alexandra, Helen and Anne. In addition to his parents, in Germany, Stefan is survived by a sister, Karin Kaldewey; a brother, Matthias, as well as one nephew and two nieces. In the Boston area, Stefan is survived by his mother-in-law, Esther C. Williams of Cambridge; two sisters-in-law, Ruth C. Morss and Alexandra M. Daniell; and numerous other relatives. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ Church, Zero Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019