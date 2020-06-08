|
ACIERNO, Stefano 'Steve' Stefano was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Stefano passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 1, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Loved ones that will miss Stefano until they meet again are his wife Maria; his daughter Antonella and her husband Lino DeAngelis; his son Angelo Acierno; his brother Luigi, his sister Nunzia; and his grandchildren Francesco, Stefania, and Stephanie. He was preceded in passing by his loving sister Rosetta. He also leaves behind many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will remember him as a warm, loving and wonderfully kind and gentle soul. Visiting Hours: Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, a funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020