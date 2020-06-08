Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STEFANO ACIERNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEFANO "STEVE" ACIERNO


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEFANO "STEVE" ACIERNO Obituary
ACIERNO, Stefano 'Steve' Stefano was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Stefano passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 1, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Loved ones that will miss Stefano until they meet again are his wife Maria; his daughter Antonella and her husband Lino DeAngelis; his son Angelo Acierno; his brother Luigi, his sister Nunzia; and his grandchildren Francesco, Stefania, and Stephanie. He was preceded in passing by his loving sister Rosetta. He also leaves behind many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will remember him as a warm, loving and wonderfully kind and gentle soul. Visiting Hours: Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, a funeral mass will be held at a later date.

View the online memorial for Stefano 'Steve' ACIERNO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEFANO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -