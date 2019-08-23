|
CRONIN, Stelita M. Of Auburndale, August 22, 2019. Beloved wife of John J. Cronin, Jr. Loving mother of Christine Cronin Allcock of North Attleboro and Ken J. Cronin. Devoted grandmother to Emily and Lilly. She was the dear sister of Marli Wright of Ft. Myers, FL and Marlene Giordano of Sao Paulo, Brazil. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, August 26 at 10:30AM in Our Lady Help of Christian Parish, 537 Washington St., Newton followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be Sunday from 2-5PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at MMRF Mass General Hospital, Development Office 125 Nashua St., Suite #5510 Boston, MA 02114. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2019