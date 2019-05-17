MOROZ, Stella A. (Tomczyk) Age 100, passed peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Michael Moroz. Beloved mother to Michelle Gustafson and the late son-in-law Donald, and Kristine and her husband Stephen Nazzaro. Cherished "Babci" grandmother to Krystn Gustafson and Katherine Hill, and Nicholas, Joseph, and the late Andrea Nazzaro. Born in Boston's West End to Victoria and Stanley Tomczyk, she was the third in a family of seven. Stella is predeceased by brothers Walter, Joseph, Alexander, and sister Laura (Caccia). She is survived by her loving siblings William (Bill) and Virginia (Joltki) of Malden. Stella "Star" possessed a beautiful singing voice as well as dancing prowess. She auditioned with the Rockettes but had to give up on that dream to help her widowed mother care and provide for family. You could count on her to demonstrate her "belly" dancing moves at every gathering. Her catch phrases "Shake it, don't break it" brought smiles to everyone's face. Stella was a hairdresser by trade working in Boston and Quincy then moving her salon to her home in Canton. She also taught hair dressing at the Blue Hill Vocational School in Canton and worked as a teacher aide at the Kennedy School. She lived a life of service. She lovingly took care of her husband Michael (heart disease) as well as his sisters' Jennie and Mary, brother John, and Aunt Mary. She traveled to her relatives and friends' homes to give haircuts, perms, and color services. She was ecstatic to be able to babysit grandchildren Krystn and Kate. Burial Service will be at the Bourne National Cemetery on May 21, at 11:30 am. Her wishes were to be cremated and be buried with her beloved husband Michael. All are welcome to attend this short service. Please meet at the main office at the Bourne National Cemetery, and our presiding priest Father Kenneth Quinn will offer prayers to commend her soul to the Lord. For directions or to place an online condolence, visit, cataudellafh.com Cataudella Funeral Home 126 Pleasant Valley Street, Methuen (978) 685-5379



View the online memorial for Stella A. (Tomczyk) MOROZ Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019