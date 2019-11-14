Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
(978) 443-5777
Resources
More Obituaries for STELLA RICCIARDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STELLA ANN (PAGANO) RICCIARDI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STELLA ANN (PAGANO) RICCIARDI Obituary
RICCIARDI (PAGANO), Stella Ann Age 86, former longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away November 7, 2019 peacefully with her family at her side. She is survived by her four devoted children and their families, Joseph Ricciardi of Acton, Michael Ricciardi of Andover, Lisa Ricciardi of Rye, NY, and Sharon Peloquin of Sudbury. She is now reunited with her beloved husband of 65 years, Frank Ricciardi; also with her parents, Michael and Mary Pagano and two brothers, Frank and Nicholas.

Mrs. Ricciardi was a gentle, caring woman and the original (unofficial) meals-on-wheels for anyone in need. She was her family's favorite chef and cherished time spent with her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:30PM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 160 Concord Road, Sudbury, followed by interment at New Town Cemetery in Sudbury. Relatives and friends are invited to attend waking hours for Stella on Friday, November 22 from 4-7PM at the Duckett - J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Sudbury.

Duckett - J.S. Waterman & Sons

Home of Memorial Tribute

Sudbury (978) 443-5777

Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -