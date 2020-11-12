GEORGE, Stella (Skovinski) Of Arlington, formerly of Boston's West End, November 11, 2020. Beloved wife for 56 years to Christie George. Devoted mother of Christine Prince of Georgia, Helene George of Arlington, and Carol Harlow and her husband Richard of Moultonborough, NH. Loving grandmother of Eric Prince and Dawn and her husband Michael Koban, Michael and his wife Paola Harlow, Stephen and his wife Jenna Harlow. Great-grandma of Tattum, Hailey, Michael, and Hunter. Sister of the late George Skovinski, Helen Monagle, Alice Niland, William, Walter, Victor, Henry and Valeria McLaughlin. Funeral Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Stella to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org/donate
or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Visit devitofuneralhome.com
to view an online guestbook.