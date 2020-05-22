|
GOGUEN, Stella (Reid) Of Waltham. May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roger Goguen. Aunt of Yashah Reid-Mango of Norfolk, Anna Milkey of Fall River and Noemi M. Ortiz of CA and their families, as well as several cousins in Washington, DC, Richmond, VA and Baltimore, MD; sister-in-law of the late Marie Melanson of Cormierville, N.B. Elsie Johnson (Jean Noel) of St. Anne de Kent N.B., Helena Berardi (Joseph) of Groton, Emma LeBlanc (Roger) of Marlborough and Lauraine Robichaud (Renald) of Billerica and Eloi Goguen of St. Antoine, N.B., Canada. Stella's family will gather privately in Joyce Funeral Home followed by burial in Mount Feake Cemetery. Stella's online tribute available at joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020