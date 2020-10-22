1/1
STELLA J. (SENTAS) BAKOPLUS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAKOPLUS, Stella J. (Sentas) Of Andover and Lynn, Oct. 17, one month before her 96th birthday. Stella was born in Lynn and was the daughter of Charles G. and Lucy (Demelis) Sentas. Beloved wife of Dionisios (Dennis) Bakopolus for 40 years until his death in 1987. Loving mother of her daughter Janis and her husband Len Banos of Andover, and son Anthony Donald (d. 2003). Proud YiaYia of two granddaughters Jessica (Banos) Burton and her husband Dan of Hopkinton, and Stephanie (Banos) Dubanowitz and her husband Alex of Reading. Great-grandmother of Christopher, Avery, Josephine and Sebastian. Stella was predeceased by her brothers Peter, George, and Nick, and sister Diana Spiros. Stella graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1942. Upon graduating, she was very excited to begin her secretarial career in Boston with the Civil Service war effort. After raising her children Stella continued working with General Electric, Lynn, as an administrative secretary and earned several awards there for her excellent work performance. Stella and Dennis loved to travel and made several trips throughout the U.S. and Europe. They were also excellent dance partners and took every opportunity to dance. Stella was very involved with St. George Church, Lynn. She was an active member of the PTA, Philoptochos, and Forever Young Clubs. She served as a Sunday School teacher and Girl Scout leader. She was also a regular volunteer with My Brother's Table, Lynn, especially on Thanksgiving mornings. Stella read textbooks for blind students, and volunteered at the Lynn Union Hospital gift shop. Stella enjoyed many forms of exercise including aerobics, yoga, weights, and especially walking. She was part of a 40-person walking group meeting daily at Lynn, Swampscott beach. After retiring she could be seen on her regular route up and down Main St., Andover, stopping often to chat with friends and strangers. Her favorite expression was that she'd rather wear out than rust out. Stella was a can do person and maintained a positive attitude throughout her life. She was known for her friendliness towards everyone and always had a smile. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to My Brother's Table, Lynn, MA, or to Rosie's Place, Boston, MA. May her memory be eternal!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved