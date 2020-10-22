BAKOPLUS, Stella J. (Sentas) Of Andover and Lynn, Oct. 17, one month before her 96th birthday. Stella was born in Lynn and was the daughter of Charles G. and Lucy (Demelis) Sentas. Beloved wife of Dionisios (Dennis) Bakopolus for 40 years until his death in 1987. Loving mother of her daughter Janis and her husband Len Banos of Andover, and son Anthony Donald (d. 2003). Proud YiaYia of two granddaughters Jessica (Banos) Burton and her husband Dan of Hopkinton, and Stephanie (Banos) Dubanowitz and her husband Alex of Reading. Great-grandmother of Christopher, Avery, Josephine and Sebastian. Stella was predeceased by her brothers Peter, George, and Nick, and sister Diana Spiros. Stella graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1942. Upon graduating, she was very excited to begin her secretarial career in Boston with the Civil Service war effort. After raising her children Stella continued working with General Electric, Lynn, as an administrative secretary and earned several awards there for her excellent work performance. Stella and Dennis loved to travel and made several trips throughout the U.S. and Europe. They were also excellent dance partners and took every opportunity to dance. Stella was very involved with St. George Church, Lynn. She was an active member of the PTA, Philoptochos, and Forever Young Clubs. She served as a Sunday School teacher and Girl Scout leader. She was also a regular volunteer with My Brother's Table, Lynn, especially on Thanksgiving mornings. Stella read textbooks for blind students, and volunteered at the Lynn Union Hospital gift shop. Stella enjoyed many forms of exercise including aerobics, yoga, weights, and especially walking. She was part of a 40-person walking group meeting daily at Lynn, Swampscott beach. After retiring she could be seen on her regular route up and down Main St., Andover, stopping often to chat with friends and strangers. Her favorite expression was that she'd rather wear out than rust out. Stella was a can do person and maintained a positive attitude throughout her life. She was known for her friendliness towards everyone and always had a smile. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to My Brother's Table, Lynn, MA, or to Rosie's Place, Boston, MA. May her memory be eternal!





