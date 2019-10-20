|
WALSH, Stella Joyce (Bridges) Of Walpole, October 20, 2019, age 95. Beloved wife of the late James D. Walsh. Loving mother of James Walsh and Martha Mary of Exeter, NH, Bridget Monahan and Ed of Wrentham, Kathleen Sylvia and the late Paul of Mashpee, John Walsh and Martha Rose of Norfolk, Maureen Walsh and Joel Fischl of Walpole, Diane Walsh and Jean Casey of Centerville, Eileen Herrmann and Jurgen of Santa Rosa, CA, and Dan Walsh and Amy of Roswell, GA. Cherished grandmother of Lara, Brian, Tim, Michael, Matthew, JoAnne, Kelly, Lilly, Jack, Stella, Margaret, Peter, Patrick, Eli, and Lida, and great-grandmother of Issac, Sam, Jake, Maci, Ash, and October. Sister of the late Vivian Bridges and the late Valerie Brook. Also survived by many members of her extended family. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Stella's Life Celebration on Monday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 7 PM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the request of Stella's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Horace Mann Educational Associates (HMEA), 8 Forge Park East, Franklin, MA 02038. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019