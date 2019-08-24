|
VOLTERO, Stella M. (Surawski) Age 77 of Salem, NH, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence. Stella was born on August 15, 1942 in Lawrence, MA, the only daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Bruno) Surawski. She grew up in Lawrence and attended St. Mary High School, class of 1959. She graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Humanities. Stella led a life centered around serving as a teacher at the Memorial School in Salisbury, Bruce and Oliver Schools, both in Lawrence, and later ended her forty years of teaching career at Holy Trinity School in Lawrence. Throughout her life as a teacher, Stella reached out to many families and made a positive impact on their children. Stella enjoyed writing poetry, playing piano, teaching, music, most especially jazz, and spending as much time as possible with her family, especially with her daughter, Christine. The simple things in life brought her great pleasure. Stella also enjoyed watching movies, reading poetry with her daughter, and donating to . She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of fifty-five years, Stephen Voltero of Salem, NH; adored daughter, Christine Voltero of Salem, NH; "cugino"/brother, John Bruno and his wife, Evelyn of Salem, NH; sisters-in-law, Marianne Frazier and her husband, Edward of Salem, NH, and Mary Voltero of Winchester. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in METHUEN. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Monica Parish, 212 Lawrence Street in Methuen. Donations in Stella's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Cataudella Funeral Home 126 Pleasant Valley Street Methuen, MA 01844 www.cataudellafh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019