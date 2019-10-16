|
MARATHAS, Stella Age 98, of Plymouth, formerly of Natick, died October 15, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on January 18, 1921, in Ipswich to James and Virginia Barakas. Her dad was a shoemaker and her mother was a homemaker. She met her husband, Nicholas Marathas at a Greek dance in Cambridge, MA, and they were married on October 12th, 1941. They lived in Cambridge and Natick where they raised three children. They loved spending summers together at their home on Martha's Vineyard where you could always find her with friends sunbathing on the beach, attending summer concerts at the Tabernacle or making Greek pastries for their restaurant, Nick's Lighthouse. She was an active member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society of St. Demetrios in Weston, MA, where she volunteered many hours of her time within the church and visiting the Hellenic nursing home in Canton, MA. Her interests included reading, knitting, exercising and sharing Greek traditions with her family. Mrs. Marathas is survived by her sister, Ellie Najem of Peabody, MA, her children William Marathas and his wife Pam of Randolph, MA, Virginia Gianelis-McDonough and her husband James of Hanover, MA, and Lisa Searle and her husband Dennis of Maynard, MA. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Marathas, and three of her sisters, Ethel Kalivas, Betty Krupsky, and Christine Tolias. Visitation at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, Monday, October 21 from 10:00-11:30am, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Donations may be made in Stella's memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, MA 02493. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019