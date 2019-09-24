|
KIDD, Stella Mary (Celia) Of Chelsea, formerly of East Boston, September 20. Wife of the late Robert Kidd. Loving sister of Lorraine Nickerson & her partner of David Berry of Lexington, the late Geraldine Bean & her late husband James, Rose Brady & her late husband Thomas, Christopher Celia & his late wife Mary, and Richard Celia. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Tuesday, October 1 from 11 a.m. – noon. Followed by Graveside Services at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett at 1 p.m. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.woodlawncemetery.com or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019