|
|
MING, Stella Age 102, passed away on June 13, 2020. Born in Trinidad to Mary Scott and David Luke, she was one of eight children. Stella immigrated to the United States and married Chun T. Ming. She opened her own hair salon, Stella Ming Coiffeurs, on East 56th Street in New York City but always dreamed of opening a Chinese restaurant. In the early 1960's, she moved with her family to Madrid, Spain and partnered with her longtime friend, Jerry Morales, to open what became a renowned Chinese restaurant, the House of Ming. She later opened a Polynesian night club, the noted Bali Hai, and a second Chinese restaurant, Muñeca China. Stella returned to New York City in the 1980's to manage her office business, Parkeast 56. She enjoyed traveling and visiting family but derived her greatest joy from cooking West Indian food and spending time with her great grandchildren. Having celebrated her 100th birthday, she believed "every day is a gift." Stella will be deeply missed by her family and friends for her kindness, optimism, laughter, and love of family. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Raymond) Cheng of Madrid, Spain; three granddaughters, Lauren (Daniel), Carolyn (Fernando), and Sharon (James); five great-grandchildren, Alex, Ariel, Keren, Nick, and Jake; and numerous extended family members. All services were private.
View the online memorial for Stella MING
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020