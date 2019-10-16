Boston Globe Obituaries
STELLA OLIVEIRA (FONSECA) CRUZ


1927 - 2019
STELLA OLIVEIRA (FONSECA) CRUZ Obituary
CRUZ, Stella Oliveira (Fonseca) Born on August 11, 1927 to Cape Verdean parents, Ernestine "Chubinha" Oliveira Fonseca and Victor Antone Fonseca, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. She met the love of her life, Richard Paul "Dickie" Cruz, they married in 1947 in New Bedford and remained married for the next 63 years. To this union was born her darling daughter, Cheryl. Stella and Dickie also owned and operated a jazz club called "Rocky Manor" in Wareham for many years. During this time, they exposed the people of Cape Cod to various jazz artists. Known as the "JAG" lady, Stella often made "JAG", a popular Cape Verdean dish, for her darling daughter, family and friends. Stella was also known as "Mrs. Hallmark", giving cards to all children at all holidays. Of course, she had to put "money" in these cards. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Cheryl Cruz Middleton; her loving granddaughters Brandy Nicole Middleton and Megan Ashley Middleton/Davidson; her great-grandson, Roderick Cruz Davidson, all of Altadena, California. Stella is also survived by a host of in-laws, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many loving friends. Arrangements for viewing and

Funeral made by Chapman, Cole & Gleason, WAREHAM, MA.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
