SIRIANOS, Stella (Tsoukleris) Age 94, of Sudbury, formerly of SpringHill, FL, Lexington, Burlington and Lowell, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. Born February 8, 1926 in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Demosthenes and Mary (Karanza) Tsoukleris. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Nicholas Sirianos.
Stella is survived by her two loving daughters, Mary-Ellen Sanderson and her husband Michael of Sudbury, and Joanne Engum of Richmond Hill, GA. She is also survived by her sister, Nikoletta Efstathiou, and was predeceased by two sisters, Stamata Tsoukleris and Penelope Rondeau.
Prior to her retirement, Stella was a secretary for Digital Computer for many years. She was also very active in the Greek Orthodox Church. Stella relished her role as a loving grandmother to Tori, Jackie and Andrew Sanderson and Mykayla Johnson. She enjoyed cooking and hosting Greek family meals. She was also passionate about shopping, being an early adopter of shopping from home before the age of the computer, with a shoe closet that was unmatched.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private Burial at a Sudbury cemetery. A gathering to Celebrate Stella's Life will be held at a later time, when family and friends can move safely and happily come together.
Donations in Stella's memory can be made to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Fund at Boston Medical Center at www.bmc.org/covid19relief#makeadonation or mailed to Boston Medical Center, Office of Development, 801 Massachusetts Avenue, First Floor, Boston, MA 02118-2393, Attn: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Fund.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020