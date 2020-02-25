Boston Globe Obituaries
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Temple Emeth
194 Grove Street
Chestnut Hill, MA
STEPHAN B. ROSS

STEPHAN B. ROSS Obituary
ROSS, Stephan B. Age 88, of Newton. Survivor of the Holocaust. He died on Monday, February 24, 2020 at home. Loving father of Julie Ross & her husband Brett Fasullo and Michael Ross & his wife Karolina Chorvath. Cherished "Papa" of Joseph Fasullo. Born in Lodz, Poland, he was the beloved brother of the late Harry Ross who was singularly responsible for the safety and survival of his brother Stephan. Their six sisters and brothers perished in the Holocaust. Services at Temple Emeth, 194 Grove Street, Chestnut Hill, today, Wednesday, February 26 at 1:00pm. Burial at the Young Israel Cemetery, 350 Grove Street, West Roxbury. Memorial observance information will be available at the service. Please omit flowers. Remembrances may be made to Schechter Holocaust Services/JF&CS, 1430 Main St., Waltham, MA 02451. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
