|
|
BREEN, Stephanie G. Of Dedham, formerly of Norwood, passed away on June 21 at the age of 57 after a long illness. Stephanie was surrounded by her loving family and a close friend. She will be dearly missed by many.
Stephanie was a Spanish language teacher. Her love for culture and language followed her wherever she visited. She traveled extensively over the years, which became her favorite pastime. She taught abroad in Spain. She introduced this experience to many family and friends, sharing the many joys of culture and adventure. She began her teaching career at St. Catherine's School in Norwood. Her next position took her to Fontbonne Academy, where she blossomed and developed her love for students and teaching. It was here she realized the significant role she would play in her student's development. She left a lasting imprint on all of those she met. This was not only in their knowledge of Spanish, but in her grace and compassion. Her most recent position was at Newton South High School. She was inspired here by a unique student group as well as her fellow colleagues. She shared her genuine kindness and curiosity with all she met.
Beloved daughter of Jean M. (Minkevitch) Breen of Norwood and the late John P. Breen. Loving sister of Judith A. Chapais and her husband Thomas of Maine, John C. Breen of Kingston, Maura J. Vanwagenen and her husband Frederick of Westwood, William E. Breen of Norwood, Robert M. Breen of Utah and Jessica K. Alexopoulos and her husband George of Greece. Cherished aunt of Katrien, Elizabeth, Alex, Sarah, Arianna, Caroline and Sophia, and longtime friend of Jozsef Halajko. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home of NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, www.pancan.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 781-762-0482
kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from July 4 to July 5, 2020