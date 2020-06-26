Boston Globe Obituaries
|
STEPHANIE M. (PLAKIAS) CIAMPA

STEPHANIE M. (PLAKIAS) CIAMPA Obituary
CIAMPA, Stephanie M. (Plakias) In Winthrop, at 64 years, following a courageous battle with metastatic cancer on June 25th, in the loving presence of her God & her faithful family. Cherished mother to Boston Police Patrolman Francis R. "Frankie" Ciampa & his wife, Christina G. Ciampa & doting grandmother to Francis C. "Frankie" & Leo M. Ciampa, all of East Boston, formerly of Winthrop. Adored sister of Paul T. Plakias of Winthrop. Also lovingly survived by her niece, Dena M. Plakias & her fiancé Hershel Beard & her grandnephew, Colton H. Beard, all of Winthrop. Stephanie also leaves a legacy of extended family & friends, many of which she has enjoyed since her years at Northeastern-Tufts Dental Assistant Program. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Monday, June 29th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, beginning at 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 12:00 p.m. (noon) & immediately followed with interment at Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Parking available left of the funeral home. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the mandates set forth are to be followed strictly, all visitors to the funeral home & the church must wear masks & maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute-Division of Development & The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
