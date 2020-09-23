1/1
STEPHANIE MAE MESSINA
1953 - 2020
MESSINA, Stephanie Mae Of Boston, formerly of Newton, September 19, 2020, at age 67. Beloved daughter of the late Salvatore Joseph Messina, MD, and Ella Alexandra (Niden) Messina. Loving sister of F. Alexandra Broderick and her late husband Edward of Reading, Christine A. Mullen and her late husband William of Mashpee, Michael S. Messina and his wife Ann of Leesburg, VA, Gregory S. Messina and his wife Nancy of Melrose, and the late Stephen Messina. Cherished aunt of Stephen Mullen, Andrew Mullen, Alicia McNeill, Natalie Nukovic, Julie Messina, Michael Messina, Alison Croty, and Gregory Messina. She leaves her 13 dearly loved grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in Stephanie's honor for a Graveside Service at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 Lagrange St., W. Roxbury on Friday, Sept. 25 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. To express condolences, or view online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
September 23, 2020
I was saddened to hear of your sudden loss. The obituary was telling of what a smart and kind person she was.
Lorna Thomas
Friend
