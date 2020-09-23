MESSINA, Stephanie Mae Of Boston, formerly of Newton, September 19, 2020, at age 67. Beloved daughter of the late Salvatore Joseph Messina, MD, and Ella Alexandra (Niden) Messina. Loving sister of F. Alexandra Broderick and her late husband Edward of Reading, Christine A. Mullen and her late husband William of Mashpee, Michael S. Messina and his wife Ann of Leesburg, VA, Gregory S. Messina and his wife Nancy of Melrose, and the late Stephen Messina. Cherished aunt of Stephen Mullen, Andrew Mullen, Alicia McNeill, Natalie Nukovic, Julie Messina, Michael Messina, Alison Croty, and Gregory Messina. She leaves her 13 dearly loved grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in Stephanie's honor for a Graveside Service at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 Lagrange St., W. Roxbury on Friday, Sept. 25 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
