SCALI, Stephanie Of Everett, unexpectedly, June 21. Beloved daughter of Danielle M. Giannelli and her husband, Brian and Michael Scali. Loving granddaughter of Mary Repetto, Sally and Rocco Scali. Dear sister of Brian Giannelli, Carlo Giannelli, Michael Scali, Nico Scali, Stacie Giannelli and Jamie Scali. Stephanie is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Stephanie's Visitation in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, Thursday, June 27 beginning at 9 a.m., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephanie's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019