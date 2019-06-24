Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
487 Broadway
Everett, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
487 Broadway
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHANIE SCALI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHANIE SCALI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STEPHANIE SCALI Obituary
SCALI, Stephanie Of Everett, unexpectedly, June 21. Beloved daughter of Danielle M. Giannelli and her husband, Brian and Michael Scali. Loving granddaughter of Mary Repetto, Sally and Rocco Scali. Dear sister of Brian Giannelli, Carlo Giannelli, Michael Scali, Nico Scali, Stacie Giannelli and Jamie Scali. Stephanie is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Stephanie's Visitation in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, Thursday, June 27 beginning at 9 a.m., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephanie's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now