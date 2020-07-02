|
STANFORD, Stephen A. Age 65, of Peabody, survived by his loving wife Catherine (DiCesare), his children Anthony Stanford and his wife Danielle, Christopher Stanford and his wife Taryn, his grandchildren Landyn, Payton and Madelyn, his mother Florence (Cragin) Stanford, his siblings Anne Stanford, Joseph Stanford and his wife Karen, Sean Stanford and his wife Moira, Kathleen Sullivan and her husband Frank, Thomas Stanford and his wife Ronnie, Florence O'Brien and her husband John, Tara Duggan and her husband Derek, Liam Stanford and his wife Hope, Paul Stanford and many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: A Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5th from 2-6 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 6th at St. John the Baptist Church, 17 Chestnut St., Peabody at 11AM. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online obituary and guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020