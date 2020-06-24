|
WILLIAMS, Stephen Alden Of Wilmington, formerly of Burlington and Lexington. Known as "Steve" to his family and as "Weebs" to his many longtime friends, he was always the cheery fellow in photographs, often beside his brother and pal, Ethan, who passed away from adrenoleukodystrophy in 1978 at age 10. Steve was vital to Ethan's quality of life during that final year, and more recently in caring for his mother Marie. As a caregiver, brother and friend, there was no one better than Steve. He always thought of others first, and as his own health declined, Steve wanted to spare everyone from worry. He offered one last gesture of kindness on May 29, 2020, when he blew a kiss as he ended a family video session from his hospital bed. After a dish of Ben & Jerry's vanilla ice cream, he asked to have his oxygen removed, and he simply went to sleep, very peacefully. He was 60 years old. Steve was predeceased by his father, Dr. Harold W. Williams, his stepmother, Joan A. Williams and his brother, Ethan S. Williams. He is survived by his mother, Marie O. Williams, by his siblings, John P. Williams, Karen W. Poole and Emily A. Williams, and by his many, many friends. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boston Children's Hospital Trust, to help fund research for new therapies for congenital conditions: fundraise.childrenshospital.org/StephenWilliams
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020