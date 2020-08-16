|
ANTLER, Stephen Stephen Antler, 83, of Brookline, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joyce Antler, his daughters, Lauren Antler (Carl Martin), of Montpelier, Vermont, and Rachel Meagher (Daniel Meagher), of Brookline, Massachusetts, and grandchildren, Tillie, Max and Micah. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1937, he received his undergraduate education from Queens College, an M.S.W. from Columbia University, and a D.S.W. from Hunter College School of Social Work. Early in his career, he worked for the Jobs Corps and the Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO), later teaching social welfare policy and administration at Stony Brook University of NY and at Boston University, where he chaired the social policy program. He served as a consultant to government and private organizations in the U.S., Europe, and Israel on child welfare planning, administration, and program development. As Executive Director of Social Work Examination Services, he nurtured thousands of social workers towards licensure over more than three decades. But in Steve's eyes, his crowning achievement was his family. Nothing gave him more joy than raising his children, and in later years, spending time with his grandchildren. He was the "Giving Tree" of fathers—patient, kind, and generous. His characteristic humor was with him until the very end when he said, "tell my friends I'm sorry that I don't have the energy to insult them sufficiently." Because of COVID-19, Shiva will be private. A Memorial Celebration will be held next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Service of Boston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2020